HUAWEI UNVEILS WINNERS OF THE NEXT DESIGN AWARDS 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's popular design awards aims to bring together talented artists from all over the world to push the boundaries of design for a new era of mobile aesthetics

Huawei, the world's leading technology company, has announced the winners of its HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) design contest – The Next Design Awards 2021. An annual competition in its sixth year, it aims to bring together talented artists from across the globe to create unique and inspiring content for smartphone, tablet and smartwatch personalisation via HUAWEI Themes.

With over 1,300 registered entrants in Europe and more than 3,000 submitted entries globally, of which creatives from 21+ European countries participated, the entrants showcased the very best of tech design under the theme 'let inspiration flow'. Huawei has a number of design mediums available to users to personalise their devices, and the awards allowed entrants to get involved by creating their own innovative designs that were judged by a carefully selected panel.

The Next Design Awards 2021 honoured creatives across seven categories – Phone Themes, Watch Faces, Cities in Bloom, Foldable Screen Themes, Enjoy the Moment, Original IP and Wallpapers – with amazing prizes up for grabs including the Grand Prize, Stars of Tomorrow, International Artists, and Amazing Animators, with a total prize pool of US $200,000.

Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services Europe commented: "We at Huawei are delighted by the success of the Next Design Awards 2021. The European turnout was incredible this year, coming in second to China, and we are so glad that so many European artists are being recognised for their talent through these prestigious awards. We really hope the success of the competition this year will encourage even more artists to share their amazing creations through HUAWEI Themes."

Across Europe, two entrants had incredible success, being awarded prestigious recognitions:

Commenting on his win, Robert Buerger said: "The Next Design Awards was a great experience to be a part of, especially when knowing you were creating a piece of art that was judged by such a professional and prestigious jury. HUAWEI Themes is a wonderful platform to have your personal creations available on, with the app having such a high visibility for amazing users. For anyone thinking about creating for HUAWEI Themes – definitely do it, you won't regret it!"

Damiroquai from Czechia also shared his thoughts on the competition after his Watch Face win. He said, "the Huawei Next Design Awards is a competition that no content designer should miss. It was a huge opportunity for me to showcase my design and to measure my sense of style and aesthetic identity amongst an array of global designers. I cannot wait to participate next year!"

The competition was not only popular because of the prizes, but the impressive judging panel as well. For this year's competition, Huawei invited Song Xiewei – Dean of the School of Design at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Klaus Hess – co-founder of German Hesse Design, plus Takashi Akiyama – an internationally-renowned illustrator and poster artist, to critique the masterpieces created.

All of this year's award-winning designs are now available on HUAWEI Themes to be downloaded to help users personalise their devices:

-Simply visit HUAWEI Themes (via the HUAWEI AppGallery if not already downloaded) to access all the certified HUAWEI Theme Designers' amazing collections

- Easily test out the new chosen theme – users are allowed a 5-minute free trial to see if the new statement really fits them before purchase

- To help make the theme just that little bit more special, match the design with Themes' icons to truly make it personal

- After choosing the new theme, users can show off their new look with just one click and show off the design with friends

- Customers can also purchase and gift Themes' products to loved ones to help brighten up their devices too

To find out more about the Huawei Next Design Awards 2021 and a full list of the winners, please visit: https://themes.cloud.huawei.com/next-design/award. And for more information on HUAWEI Themes, go to: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/themes/

