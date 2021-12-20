Yadea Makes Massive Strides as Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Enters New Phase of Growth

20 dicembre 2021 a

MUNICH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the electric two-wheeler market projected to undergo rapid development in the next decade, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is well-positioned to help push the industry to the next level.

According to a market study by Quince Market Insights, the global electric scooter and motorcycle market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% between now and 2030. This rise in demand is driven by growing consumer preference for electric mobility as the world sees an upsurge in harmful carbon emissions, as well as new policies and regulations that favor greener travel solutions.

"Yadea is ready for the next stage of growth in electric mobility and has reaffirmed its commitment to its long-term vision and vowed to keep its finger on the pulse of industry trends in order to improve its products, strengthen scientific R&D, and expand its global footprint," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Electric two-wheeler vehicles support lower CO2 emissions, noise pollution, and carbon footprint than their fuel-based counterparts. Yadea has witnessed these benefits first-hand: after 20 years and 50 million scooters sold, the company has saved 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminated 31.6 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 1.58 billion trees.

Innovative battery technologies and improved performance and design specifications are three other factors propelling the electric scooter and motorcycle market forward. On this front, Yadea has already made strides to optimize its battery systems, enhance design, and provide accessible charging services for users.

All Yadea vehicles are equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), which offers protection against overcurrent, overcharge, over-discharge, short-circuit, overheating and more. Meanwhile, Yadea's proprietary fast-charging technology feature charges batteries up to 80% in 20 minutes using automotive-grade technologies, such as high and low voltage isolation, and insulation leakage monitoring and protection.

Always a pioneer, 2021 also saw Yadea launch groundbreaking new charging solutions for riders, such as its wireless charging device. Using low-frequency magnetic resonance technology, the device safely and intelligently charges electric vehicles without the need for cables. In addition, Yadea partnered with Gogoro to launch a convenient battery swapping service adopting the 'Gogoro Network' technology that allows drivers to swap batteries in seconds and go further with every ride.

Beyond battery technologies, Yadea provides global users with a comprehensive range of award-winning green short-distance travel solutions including the G5, which won the 2019 International Design Excellence Award, and the KISKA-designed C1S, which received the 2020 Red Dot Design Award. Yadea has also teamed up with world-leading design studios, such as Giovannoni Design, AMV Design and Boxer.

With its self-driven attitude and forward-thinking approach, Yadea is prepared to drive the electric mobility industry forward in its next phase of growth. Over the coming decade, Yadea will continue striving to make travel more convenient in the green era.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:

