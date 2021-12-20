STL launches VMWare-powered programmable FTTx for broadband connectivity

20 dicembre 2021 a

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced general availability for Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that will make fibre networks highly intelligent and responsive. The solution is now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform. STL has been a pioneer in optical connectivity for over 25 years. Now with the launch of this solution, STL is bringing software- defined networking to large scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks.

With the rise of advanced consumer applications, networks need to be highly scalable and agile while delivering low latency and intelligence at the edge. Service providers need to accommodate these must-haves as well as have on-demand control over the entire network. STL's disruptive pFTTx solution, with many industry- firsts, enables cloud- native networks with open interfaces by disaggregating the software from the hardware layer. pFTTx offers core benefits like scalability, faster time-to-market and reduced TCO, ensuring a better customer experience.

In addition, STL's VMware-powered pFTTx can be a path-breaking solution to solve the viability challenge in rural connectivity, thereby delivering the promise of gigabit broadband in the underserved areas, and transforming billions of lives.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director - Enterprise & Government Sales from VMware India, said: "We are excited to partner with STL for their pFTTx offering. STL pFTTx is certified on VMware Telco Cloud and is an ideal wireline access technology for enterprises that will help them leverage VMware Cloud for SDN and Micro-services-based applications. With pFTTx, customers can deploy next-generation XGSPON with VMware, enabling virtual infrastructure for one's Cloud Central Office."

Commenting on the launch of pFTTx, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: "pFTTX is a cloud-based access network solution that radically elevates the network service providers' business models. Leveraging VMWare's cloud platform, pFTTx becomes a platform that helps roll out XGSPON and also integrate with third-party applications to enhance the QoE and network performance. This helps the customers with better TCO, new revenue streams and improves operational efficiency. "

