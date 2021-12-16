Dar Al Arkan teams with Pagani Automobili to unveil the ultra-exclusive DaVinci Residential Tower in Dubai

16 dicembre 2021 a

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, has unveiled the DaVinci Residential Tower in Dubai in partnership with Italian Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, renowned for its exclusive and handcrafted production of ultra-limited-edition cars.

The launch of the prestigious AED 800 million development marks significant milestones for both the companies: Dar Al Arkan's continued regional expansion by partnering with the world's top luxury brands, and the world's first ever Pagani-inspired exclusive spaces being launched along with the bespoke line of interior furniture.

DaVinci is situated in the heart of the city directly on the Dubai Water Canal, with close proximity to Downtown Dubai's top attractions with uninterrupted views of the Dubai Water Canal, making the building a true sculpted heaven within the bustling city.

Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. said "We're delighted to be working with Dar Al Arkan on this project, our first in the region, and we're excited to be designing the interiors of the incredible DaVinci tower. The living spaces will offer exclusive, bespoke environments, reflecting the cornerstones of our creative philosophy that combines form and function to create unique, handmade objects. It's a philosophy that has been transmitted to us through the work of Leonardo Da Vinci who we try, in our own small way, to honor every day and after whom we decided to name this tower. The Dubai real estate sector continues to grow immensely and we're proud of being a part of an exclusive and truly one-of-a-kind development plan."

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: "Dar Al Arkan is proud to collaborate with exclusive partners that help us build the ultimate spaces that awaken the senses in different ways. While we're paying the utmost attention to creating beautiful living spaces, with the finest details, and unmatched quality; we're also delivering the most spacious units in the Dubai market with two-bedroom apartment starting at 2100 sq. ft. up to a 7000 sq. ft. penthouse. A unique design and an ultimate sensory experience, the tower construction is currently underway and is set to be completed before mid-2023.This is a project that will match One Hyde Park of London."

DaVinci tower is one of the best representations of contemporary Italian design excellence around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711569/Dar_Al_Arkan_DaVinci_Tower.jpg