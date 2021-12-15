Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million in Series D Funding Round, Led by KKR

15 dicembre 2021 a

New round values premier digital asset platform at over $3 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchorage Digital ("Anchorage" or the "Company"), the premier digital asset platform for institutions, today announced it has closed a $350 million Series D funding round led by global investment firm KKR. Participants include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo, and Wellington Management. This funding round values Anchorage at over $3 billion.

"As more and more institutions look to add crypto services into their offerings, we find ourselves at an inflection point," said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital, "This funding positions Anchorage Digital to meet the unprecedented institutional demand for this rapidly evolving market. We're grateful that KKR and this wider group of investors shares our vision to expand regulated institutional access to digital assets."

The first crypto-native company to receive a banking charter from the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) in January 2021, Anchorage is making it safe and accessible for institutions to participate in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Anchorage began as a custodian and has built a robust suite of additional services such as secure trading, financing, staking, and governance.

Anchorage Digital plans to use this latest funding to enhance its infrastructure solutions, specifically for global financial firms and fintech innovators. It will also invest to accelerate and simplify clients' engagement with the latest in crypto innovation and increase the size of its team to continue to expand product offerings and grow its client base.

KKR is investing in Anchorage through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a fund dedicated to growth equity investment opportunities in the technology space. This will be the firm's first direct equity investment in a digital asset company.

"As a pioneer in enabling institutional investors to access digital assets, Anchorage has built a best in class, institutional grade digital asset platform that combines the best practices of both modern security and usability," said Ben Pederson, Senior Leader on KKR's Technology Growth Equity team. "We are thrilled to lead this Series D round and work with Diogo, Nathan and their talented team as they continue to support the institutional adoption of digital assets through their differentiated, regulated and integrated suite of solutions."

"We are certain Anchorage will be a crucial part of the digital asset infrastructure and we are excited to be an investor," said Oli Harris, Head of North America Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs.

Anchorage's Series D funding follows a dynamic year of growth. Significant milestones include:

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.

Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.

About KKRKKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

