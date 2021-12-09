Bostik Launches a new range of disposable hygiene Adhesive Products With Bio-based Renewable Content

09 dicembre 2021 a

COLOMBES, France, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Bostik's drive towards the creation of more sustainable solutions across the value chain, the disposable hygiene Global Business Unit has developed the NuplavivaTM range of adhesives, with two products launched so far and more to come in 2022. Comprising 50% and 75% bio-sourced content respectively, they meet the same level of performance and ease of processability as Bostik's traditional adhesive formulations.

"Adding bio-sourced content to our adhesives reduces our dependency—and ultimately our customers' dependency—on the use of fossil carbon," explains Christophe Morel-Fourrier, Bostik's Global Marketing Manager, Market Insights and Sustainable Innovation for the Disposable Hygiene Business Unit. "Resource conservation is at the heart of our circular model. Bostik as a whole is making efforts to modify its own manufacturing process, so it is more efficient, less energy intensive, and generates less waste."

The launch is part of a broader campaign to enable the creation of more sustainable solutions in the disposable hygiene industry. Bostik's 'Responsibly for Hygiene' programme includes webinars, podcasts, website content, as well as additional adhesive solution launches aimed at helping article producers at all levels expand their knowledge of products, resources, options, and alternatives available so they can make more informed decisions.

The Nuplaviva range is also perfectly in line with Arkema's efforts to use our expertise in specialty materials to create more sustainable solutions, that will support manufacturers in meeting their own sustainable development objectives—and the sustainable aspirations of their consumers.

