Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Consultant in Europe

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its Heidrick Consulting business in Europe in October 2021.

"Companies are seeking to enhance leadership skills and cultivate cultures as they navigate complex global challenges," said Dustin Seale, managing partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. "Annette's expertise in developing leaders and her strong skills in designing and facilitating global leadership programs will help clients strengthen their leadership and cultures to meet the future."

Annette Liebau joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Paris office. With nearly two decades of consulting experience, Annette focuses on leadership development and diversity, equity and inclusion. Annette has deep expertise in helping large organizations navigate organizational change and brings in-depth knowledge across a variety of industries including energy, automotive and engineering sectors.

Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Annette was global head of the leadership academy for a leading insurance company, and was responsible for the group's leadership development strategy. Previously, she worked in an international consultancy where she led people and leadership development, as well as culture change projects.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 [email protected]