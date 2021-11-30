Ÿnsect Announces New Organization & Management to Lead Acceleration and Growth Alongside its Ambition to Feed the World Sustainably

30 novembre 2021 a

a

a

PARIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ÿnsect, the world leader in natural insect protein and fertilizer production, has today announced the hiring of three new leadership positions. In January 2021, Ÿnsect entered the food market, followed by external growth in March with the acquisition of the Dutch Agtech company Protifarm. In less than a year, Ÿnsect has accelerated to become one of the global alternative agrifood leaders. These key hires will help to lead Ÿnsect's acceleration and growth in its global ambition to find alternative solutions to feed the world.

Joining Ÿnsect's executive committee are Shankar Krishnamoorthy – EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Tina Lawton – EVP, Chief Growth Officer andIsabelle Toledano-Koutsouris – EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer. Shankar, Tina and Isabelle all come to Ÿnsect with impressive professional experiences that will help Ÿnsect to extend its activity all over the world. The new executive committee, chaired by Elisabeth Fleuriot, also has two new representatives: Jean-Gabriel Levon, co-founder of Ynsect, for the "Impact" Department, and Nicolas Desombre for the "Digital" Department.

Shankar Krishnamoorthy – EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Shankar Krishnamoorthy has nearly four decades of proven track record as a global executive in the energy sector. Shankar led multiple business entities across the globe, rising to the position of a member of the Executive Committee of Engie SA, a global leader in the electricity and gas business.

Tina Lawton – EVP, Chief Growth Officer

Tina Lawton is an international business leader with more than 25 years of experience in life sciences and adjacent industries. Throughout her career, she has engaged a wide variety of stakeholders to achieve shared business objectives and achieve growth in both traditional, start-up and digital environments. Mrs Lawton was previously Global Head of Business Transformation at Syngenta, a $15bn global producer of agrochemicals and seeds.

Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris – EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

Ms Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris is a senior executive with over twenty years' international finance experience at top-tier investment banks. Isabelle has extensive expertise in international capital markets, most recently having ran the debt capital markets group, and later creating the private capital markets group at UBS in EMEA. During her time at UBS, Isabelle served as an executive board member and treasurer for the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), and also as a board member of the UBS Global Visionaries, a program designed to support entrepreneurs and thought leaders whose businesses help achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"2021 has been a great year, and we have moved forward faster than expected, especially with the acquisition of Protifarm in the Netherlands. Today Ÿnsect has three sites, including two in production, and has expectations to hire 500 new employees by 2023. With strong growth on the horizon, it was essential to strengthen our organization to better cope with our acceleration and growth." says Antoine Hubert, President and CEO of Ÿnsect.

Ÿnsect - Anaïs Maury: [email protected] / +33 (0)6 78 44 59 80 Sopexa – Rana Barbari: [email protected] / + 353 15569720