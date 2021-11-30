DPS Group expands European presence opening a new office in Switzerland

30 novembre 2021 a

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is expanding its European operations with the establishment of a new office in Switzerland to serve the group's growing client base in the Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

Martin Bannister, Managing Director of DPS's European Contract Services division, said that the group already has over 70 people on the ground in Switzerland serving blue-chip pharmaceutical companies. To continue its growth in the region DPS has opened a new office in Zug. "Our business with the Swiss pharma sector has grown significantly in recent years and we felt that now is the right time to establish a base in Switzerland, which will allow us develop and expand our business in this market."

DPS will offer technical recruitment, staffing services, and full-service engineering to its Swiss clients. "Working as a trusted partner and being fully licensed by SECO to perform labor leasing of contract staff, we can provide highly skilled world class talent to our clients across Switzerland," Mr. Bannister added.

Peter Booman, Director of DPS's Contract Services Switzerland operation added "Contract Services has provided a bespoke service delivering sector specific talent to high-tech industries across Europe for the past 20 years. Our industry experience, market access and technical knowledge, combined with our innovative, quality driven process, allow us to deliver an outstanding talent solutions service to our clients. Our pan-European team are strategically located, combining international reach and local depth, to support our Swiss client's business needs."

The Switzerland opening is only the latest step in expanding DPS's European operations and further expansion is planned, into other European countries where DPS currently does not have a physical presence.

The European expansion follows a year where DPS expanded its United States operations with new offices in Oregon, Philadelphia, and Kansas. DPS also expanded operations in Singapore last year to serve the burgeoning market in south-east Asia.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking and high-calibre people.

Media Contact

Annette O'HaraGroup Marketing Manager [email protected] +353 87 2482573