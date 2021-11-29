PayOp announces partnership with European virtual banking company PayDo

29 novembre 2021 a

On 18 November, the international online payment aggregator PayOp announced the start of cooperation with online banking PayDo

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two fintech companies, PayOp and PayDo, have confirmed their collaboration in the field of financial services. The partnership between firms will provide a unique payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide.

The main aim of this cooperation is to improve payment instruments and increase their efficiency, therefore contributing to the development of the international payment infrastructure.

PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.

About PayOp

PayOp is an international payment aggregator and processor. The company offers over 450 payment methods (including Internet acquiring) for various online businesses. PayOp is available for customers in 170+ countries.

The company's offices are located in Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom and Ukraine. PayOp is developed and managed solely with the help of its own software development team.

Services provided by PayOp:

About PayDo

PayDo is an international virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/MasterCard. PayDo offers solutions for individuals and legal entities through its advanced payment platform, including European IBAN for residents all over the world, an e-Wallet and PayDo Quick Checkout.

PayDo Quick Checkout is a unique feature designed to ensure a user-friendly payment experience and boost conversion. It lets merchants all over the globe collect payments quickly and securely.

Services provided by PayDo: