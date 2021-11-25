Grasshopper Energy and His Highness Prince Ștefan Dimitri Ferdinand Sturdza of the Sturdza Family, Sign a Partnership Agreement to Provide Clean Energy Infrastructure Projects in Romania

25 novembre 2021 a

- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasshopper Energy, a global clean energy leader in sustainable energy infrastructure, and His Highness Prince Sturdza, a distinguished representative of the old Romanian and Moldavian aristocratic Sturdza family, signed a partnership agreement to develop, construct and operate solar projects in Romania of up to 1GW, representing approximately US$1B in investments, by 2030.

Romania is a very important market in the European Union, and this agreement reflects the positive advances of investment in clean energy, commitment to combat climate change, and ambition to attract and promote renewable and clean energy projects around the country.

The Romanian government aims to increase its renewable energy capacity by 7 GW by 2030 in order to reach the country's ambitious new objective of generating 30.7 percent of its total energy needs from renewable sources by that year. This exciting partnership is the first stage in Grasshopper's goal of assisting Romania in meeting its capacity targets.

"We are very proud and excited to have established this partnership with His Highness Prince Ștefan Dimitri Ferdinand and to work towards Romania's clean energy capacity targets," says Azeem M. Qureshi, CEO of Grasshopper Energy. "Grasshopper is honoured to play a role in providing Romania with the latest clean energy infrastructure innovation and to support Romania and Europe in combating climate change, the greatest challenge facing our world today."

"My family and I have always been committed to creating a more prosperous Romania," says His Highness Ștefan Sturdza. "This exciting partnership with Grasshopper Energy will pave the road to a cleaner and more sustainable energy infrastructure in Romania and better position our nation within the European clean energy market. The government has set very important and aggressive milestones towards increasing our clean energy production capacity and it is our duty to support it in achieving these important targets and secure a better and greener future for Romania."

About Grasshopper Energy:Grasshopper Energy is a global Canadian company focused on the development, acquisition, and long-term ownership of clean energy assets. Since its inception in 2007, Grasshopper Energy has become a leading organization in the rapidly expanding clean energy market. The company currently owns $1.8 billion in clean energy assets and has a $6.5 billion global development pipeline. Grasshopper Energy has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year and Solar Developer of the Year.

For more information, visit http://www.grasshopperenergy.com

For more Information: Tudor Ulianovschi – Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations, [email protected], 1-437-230-0709