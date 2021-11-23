SiYi Intelligence Revealed Its Latest Soft Exoskeleton Hand Rehabilitation Robotic System at MEDICA 2021, filling the gap in the European Neurorehabilitation market

23 novembre 2021 a

- DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiYi Intelligence, a company that develops and manufactures Neurorehabilitation robots, participated at the MEDICA, the world's largest medical trade fair, in Düsseldorf, Germany from 15-18 November 2021.

SYREBOTM Hand Rehabilitation System combined with flexible robotic technology and neuroscience theory provides patients with multiple training modes, helping and promoting the recovery of central nerve damage, and speed up the recovery process of hands, comprehensively covering from the soft paralysis period to the recovery period.

The latest Model SY-HR08E also supports multi-user management, training data, scales, and coordination evaluation, reporting, and printing, which not only meets the needs of multi-user hospital management but also provides a more accurate and scientific basis for therapists to treat patients.

In addition, SYREBOTM Soft rehabilitation gloves(home-use) also attracted many visitors to test them. Its small size, simple operation, wireless and convenient, received numerous praises.

According to research, rehabilitation robots in the European and American markets are dominated by traditional rigid large-scale medical equipment. As the world's leading high-tech company to apply soft robotics technology to rehabilitation equipment, SiYi Intelligence has developed a product matrix for Clinical and household products to fill this gap. Because of the pandemic, patients' rehabilitation training in the hospital has been greatly affected. The presence of SYREBOTM has also solved the needs of patients for home rehabilitation.

About SiYi Intelligence

SiYi Intelligence established in 2017, it is a high-tech company engaged in the research, development, production, and sales of rehabilitation robots, specializing in providing intelligent rehabilitation equipment and services for hospitals, communities, and families. At present, the main products are EasyWalk®", SYREBOTM Hand rehabilitation Robotic gloves series", etc. SiYi Intelligence has applied for more than 40 patents, participated in a number of national key research and development.

Up to now, it has obtained China NMPA certification, US FDA certification, EU CE certification. This smooth launch of the MEDICA 2021 exhibition also marks that the SYREBOTM Hand Rehabilitation robot series come into Europe and the global market.

