Holmusk and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin Enter a Strategic Collaboration to Drive Precision Psychiatry Using Novel Real-World Data

- BERLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and digital health company building the world's largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for mental health, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, to embark on an innovative research partnership. The collaboration sets out to enable precision psychiatry for patients, by capturing and analysing real-world data. This ground-breaking initiative should improve the greatly needed understanding of psychiatric conditions, a complex clinical domain where research evidence is still lagging behind other therapeutic areas.

Holmusk will be working with three Charité Departments, i.e. the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, the Departments of Psychiatry and Neurosciences on Campus Charité Mitte and Campus Benjamin Franklin, as well as the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at University Potsdam, who are each members of the Charité Mental Health Platform and the Berlin site of the nascent German Centre for Mental Health (DZP). The German Centre for Mental Health is a government-funded, pioneering centre structure composed of 6 German sites aimed at further improving the quality of care for mentally ill individuals in Germany.

The strategic collaboration is focused on building multi-site, standardized real-world data capture infrastructure, including both clinician- and patient-reported assessments and outcomes. Curated and digitized data will allow enhanced and real-time quality assessment and form the basis of measurement-based care in Germany. Moreover, the envisioned, widely implemented RWE platform could enable large German real-world studies at a scale that is currently only possible in Europe within Scandinavian countries. A critical component of this initiative is the rigorous application of the highest standards in data security and data protection, including strictly implementing the provisions of GDPR. This forward-thinking initiative is made possible by the partnership between Charité and Holmusk, a world leader in real-world data science in psychiatry.

In addition to improving clinical care, this comprehensive real-world data initiative aims to advance precision psychiatry through the identification of clinical markers that can make use of the large heterogeneity of patients and outcomes in clinical practice and thereby improve diagnosis and further personalise treatment plans. The demand for better mental healthcare has further grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as the focus has broadened towards mental well-being for everyone.

"This Holmusk-Charité Mental Health Departments collaboration is such an important initiative to move psychiatry towards a data driven approach and enable us to develop improved evidence based on real-world patients cared for in real-world settings," said Professor Christoph Correll, Director of Charité's Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, "Holmusk's advanced data science capabilities provide an exciting opportunity to better monitor disease progression and treatment response on a patient level."

"We are honoured to be the partner of choice of these important members of the Charité Mental Health Platform and to combine their deep clinical and research expertise with our advanced data science capabilities," said Stefan Suter, Holmusk's Head of Europe, "this collaboration has the potential to significantly advance the treatment of patients with psychiatric conditions."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reinvent behavioural health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance behavioural health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive behavioural health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing behavioural health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on 560,000+ patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for mental health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to help guide clinical decisions and analytics. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

About Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is one of the largest university hospitals in Europe, offering 3,001 beds and boasting approximately 100 departments and institutes spread across 4 separate campuses. With a total of 19,400 members of staff employed across its group of companies (16,391 of which at Charité), the organization is one of the largest employers in Berlin. At Charité, the areas of research, teaching and medical care are closely interlinked. 4,707 of its employees work in the field of nursing, with a further 4,693 in research and medical care. Last year, Charité treated 132,383 inpatient and day-care patients, in addition to 655,138 outpatients. In 2020, Charité recorded a turnover of approximately € 2.2 billion (including external funding and investment grants) and set a new record by securing € 196 million in external funding. Charité's Medical Faculty is one of the largest in Germany, educating and training more than 8,600 medical, dentistry and health sciences students. Charité also offers 577 training positions across 10 different health care professions. For more information, see www.charite.de.