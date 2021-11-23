Comscore partners with Xandr to bring cookie-free CTV audience targeting to the UK and EMEA at scale

23 novembre 2021 a

- Comscore's patent-pending Predictive Audiences solution is now available to Advertisers, Agencies and Publishers in the UK and EMEA through Xandr Curate

RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is excited to announce that its UK and EMEA clients can now access Comscore Predictive Audiences – the industry's first cookie-free, privacy-friendly audience targeting solution that enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular behaviours through privacy-friendly, AI-driven contextual signals – via Xandr Curate, a product of Xandr, AT&T's advanced advertising company.

This alliance now makes Comscore Predictive Audiences available for the EMEA region in all leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs). Predictive Audiences enable brands to programmatically reach highly sought-after audiences, based on media consumption and in-market shopping behaviours, in a cookie-free manner across desktop, mobile and CTV. Through its patent-pending Predictive Audiences capability, Comscore is able to create a crosswalk between deterministic audience behaviors and contextual signals, resulting in a GDPR friendly targeting solution that delivers on campaign KPIs at scale.

With Comscore's Predictive Audiences now being part of Xandr Curate, the self-serve platform that allows packages of curated inventory to be sold programmatically via deals in all leading DSPs at the push of a button, it is even easier to find real-time audiences across screens at scale.

"At Comscore, we are continuously innovating and expanding to stay on the leading edge of industry trends and to empower our clients to succeed in a complex, continuously shifting marketplace," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "The EMEA regions and the UK in particular have been clamouring for GDPR-friendly solutions that still enable next gen audience targeting at scale on CTV. We are thrilled to partner with Xandr to deliver on this for advertisers in the UK and EMEA."

"We're excited to offer Comscore Predictive Audiences via Xandr Curate for the EMEA region, helping our clients access industry-leading and GDPR-compliant audience targeting solutions to ensure optimal performance for their cross-screen ad campaigns," said James Bird, associate director, product management, Xandr. "Comscore's Predictive Audiences will help us go even further in enabling our clients to find real-time audiences across screens at scale."

The expansion of the Predictive Audiences offering marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics and behavioural audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

