Monogram Mania and the Rise of Tech Couture: HONOR Unveils the Tech and Fashion Trends to Watch with WGSN

- WGSN reveals a renewed, unapologetic approach to style in the post pandemic era has led to the resurgence of smartphone designs inspired by nostalgic fashion trends

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of the new HONOR 50 smartphone, HONOR today unveiled the rising design trends taking the smartphone industry by storm, with monogram mania and tech couture surging in popularity. As the metaverse becomes more pronounced, fashion-conscious individuals are more motivated than ever to create online identities for a chance at virality. To better understand the role that smartphones play in enabling self-expression, HONOR commissioned WGSN, the leading global authority on consumer and design trends to explore the emerging consumer behaviors driving the desire for brighter, bolder technology that helps people to share their stories with the world and stand out from the crowd.

A Move Towards Tech Couture

As we look forward to a brighter 2022, consumers are rewriting the mantra of how they want to live their lives. WGSN refers to this shift in consumer behavior as 'Everyday Extravagance' – which sees consumers indulging in an ever-growing desire to escape the ordinary and seek captivating moments that uplift, augment, and reignite optimism for the future. "Hungry for products and experiences that bring extravagance to the everyday, consumers are embracing,the unambiguous brights that feed into themes of unapologetic exhilaration and radical self-expression", says WGSN

HONOR Code: A Unique Colorway Helping Consumers Make Bold Style Statements WGSN revealed that monogram looks are here to stay, with consumers embracing new ways to express their style and elevate their fashion identities through bold statement looks. "Dating back to 2018, a number of major fashion houses relaunched their iconic monogram in response to the "logomania" trend which took over the industry. Fast track to 2021, and we are witnessing a new era of monogram fashion, with brands using monograms to take their fashion stories to the next level, creating greater engagement with consumers eager to find new ways to express their style," commented WGSN.

In light of the growing demand for monogram and the resurgence of trendsetters proudly sporting brand logos in a nod to 90's nostalgia, the HONOR 50 has been designed in a range of stunning colors and catwalk inspired options including HONOR Code

"This eye-catching design is a unique one for the smartphone industry, inspired by the latest fashion trends and marking a step away from the classic blacks and more muted tones on offer from other smartphone brands".

Express Yourself: The Explosion of Vlogging in the Era of the Metaverse The heightened desire for self-expression has given rise to the need for technology that not only looks great on the outside but is also packed full of capabilities on the inside to enable more creative forms of content creation.

At a time when our screens became the gateway to the rest of our lives, consumers desired wonder-invoking moments to bring back joy and counter the uncertainty and fear induced by the pandemic. WGSN refers to this consumer behavior as 'Stimulating Escapes'. Adrien Mollet, Lead Consultant at WGSN, comments, "The future is an era of effort and creative expression, with people spending long periods of time creating content for a chance at virality. Empowered to create, consumers are proactive in developing theatrical productions of their own lives as an expression of their lifestyle, values and status."

As the metaverse gains traction and our physical and digital worlds become increasingly entwined, consumers will place more value on vlogging and creating digital assets to make a statement about who they are as a person. According to WGSN, self-expression related content on social media has seen continuous year on year growth for 14 months in a row, with both creators and viewers embracing this new "no-filter" way of displaying their style and emotions.

To address the surge in vlogging, the HONOR 50 comes packed with an advanced camera set-up, allowing users to switch between front and rear cameras while filming using multi-video shooting modes. With the flexibility to film from more than one perspective, creators are now able to document and express their true emotions, experiences and identities in real time, allowing more meaningful connections with their audiences.

HONOR Brings Together Panel of Experts to Discuss the Evolution of Style, Smartphones, and Self-Expression HONOR invited WGSN, joined by a panel of experts, including Matthew Drinkwater, Head of Fashion Innovation Agency at the London College of Fashion, Liza Urla, Jewelry Expert and Founder and Creative Director of Gemologue, and Amelia Liana, a fashion vlogger who has amassed over 500K Instagram followers for her creative style videos, alongside Yuan Ze, Chief Designer at HONOR, to discuss the trends shaping the fashion and technology industry today, and how the new HONOR 50 gives stylish tech users endless possibilities for self-expression in 2021 and beyond.

The full version of the panel discussion will be available on HONOR's global YouTube channel. To download the full Style, Smartphones and Self-Expression trends report, visit here Link. HONOR'S cooperation with Noonoouri Video.

