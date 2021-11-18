Introducing the SmallRig Accessories Ecosystem for the Sony Alpha 7 IV, designed to provide the users with even greater creative possibilities.

18 novembre 2021 a

- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, SmallRig announced the latest accessories for the Sony Alpha 7 IV, designed to enhance the groundbreaking performance of the camera and provide the users with even greater creative possibilities.

Sony announced the Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera, the latest full-frame camera in the Alpha ecosystem. With improved features and functionality for both photographic and video users, the Alpha 7 IV should appeal to hybrid content creators looking for a camera capable of bridging the divide between stills and videos without need to compromise on either.

The SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for the Sony Alpha 7 IV includes a dedicated L-bracket, a baseplate and a full cage.

Full Cage for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III/Alpha 1(RRP: $69USD)

Basic Kit for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III (RRP: $129USD)

Advanced Kit for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III/Alpha 1 (RRP: $189USD)

Availability

SmallRig Accessories Ecosystem for Sony Alpha 7 IV are available for pre-order from November 15th.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691839/1.jpg