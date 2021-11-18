"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" To Screen In The Visually Immersive 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX

18 novembre 2021 a

a

a

Also Experience the Film in CJ 4DPLEX's Multi-Sensory 4DX Format

Tickets Now on Sale.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies announced today that Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will screen in the immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will begin its global theatrical release this week, making its way to US movie theaters on November 19.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in ScreenX will expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Sony Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX versions. ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. The film will be available on over 364 screens worldwide and over 64 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

In the multi-sensory 4DX format, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will feature over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and drawing audiences closer to the story on-screen. Moviegoers will be able to experience the film on over 777 screens worldwide and over 51 Screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

"We are excited to offer movie fans around the world 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in our super immersive ScreenX format. Utilizing our technology and the extended exclusive imagery of ScreenX 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will be a visually stunning moviegoing experience," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

"We are thrilled to continue the collaboration with our friends and partners at Sony Pictures as well as the filmmakers with the highly anticipated release of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in our ScreenX format," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Executive producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEXCJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 364 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 777 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 67 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 38 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

