Marine Online's Crew Despatch Service Makes Crew Manning a Breeze

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crew change crisis has yet to see the light of day since the pandemic. A lethal combination of border restrictions and vaccinations regulations are making both signing on and off almost impossible. To assist shipowners in their manning, Marine Online's Crewing Despatch Service handles all recruitment and related administrative procedures. Marine Online has an extensive network of global crewing specialists as authorised service providers; tremendously improving the crew manning process.

Edmund Chik, Deputy Chief Operating Officer highlighted, "Our Crewing Despatch Service enables crew customisation. Shipowners and manning agencies can chart their crew requirements by nationalities and vessel types on our platform. They will receive suggested profiles, accompanied with a summarised salary index. The platform's instant messaging service also provides immediate assistance should clients have further queries."

"We offer up to 15% cost savings in comparison to the traditional practice of engaging manning agencies. Furthermore, employers have access to a wider reach of professionals in terms of nationalities and expertise to round up a thorough and well-balanced team through our platform."

Marine Online's extensive network of authorised service providers breaks down all language and cultural barriers in recruitment, eliminating almost all procedural challenges. Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with value-add maritime solutions. To date, Marine Online has transacted for clientele from Indonesia, China, Singapore, and Greece.

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its suite of services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime industry by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

