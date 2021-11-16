Anteryon reports clear growth figures in a challenging year.

16 novembre 2021 a

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anteryon, a specialist in high-tech optical components, has helped its global customer base turn more ideas into solutions even during the past Covid year. The company reports crystal-clear growth figures and is set to continue growing at a rapid pace.

Anteryon creates, develops and produces clear solutions for optical challenges. From its own competence centre, located at Brainport Industries Campus Eindhoven, the company uses precision engineering to develop special glass and ceramics used to innovate optical components and optimise systems. Anteryon's in-house mechanical and technical knowledge, experience and tooling are unique in the world and meet a growing international demand. Among other things, the company produces components for ASML's chip equipment, lenses for mobile phones and optical measuring systems for surveyors.

Solid growth. Even during Covid.

This unique supply and growing demand has also led to new, solid (revenue) growth of 15% in the past year, despite Covid. 'We see that we can help our customers gain new and better perspectives with our global experience and innovative strength. From B2B companies in the Netherlands to consumers in China. With optical solutions that we produce independently but also co-create, we bring a better future closer every day', says Anteryon CEO Gert-Jan Bloks. 'In the coming period, we want to grow even faster to help more customers find better optical solutions.'

New perspectives visually highlighted

Creative agency The Others was asked to develop a new visual identity to match Anteryon's international growth objectives. The new website and communication tools are being launched today. 'Today, Anteryon is introducing a visual identity that exudes strength, innovation and progress on every level. Transparency and round shapes refer to optical lenses. The colours and design elements create extra depth, dynamics and dimension. The whole design therefore precisely radiates the innovative and better perspectives made possible by Anteryon', explains Alewijn Eijgenraam of The Others.

About Anteryon

With 165 employees in Eindhoven and its own network in China, Anteryon's customers include ASML, Leica, Lely Industries, Hilti and Sick AG, to name a few. Anteryon is part of Wafer Level CSP, a Shanghai-listed company. Anteryon is headed by Gert-Jan Bloks. The board is represented by Vage Oganesian. Read more at www.anteryon.com