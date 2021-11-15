Oracle Academy Launches Global Career Center to Prepare Future Workforce

15 novembre 2021 a

Offers educators and their students free experiential learning resources, technical certification opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the launch of the Oracle Academy Career Center, a virtual hub where students and educators gain free access to professional training, technical certifications, academic curriculum, and experiential learning resources for the classroom and beyond. Tailored for higher education, the Oracle Academy Career Center offers learning pathways across a range of professions, including engineering and development, human resources, finance, and sales.

"The need for computing skills spans diverse industries, and as research shows, professionals with those in-demand skills enjoy higher paying jobs," said Elizabeth Snyder, Oracle's Vice President of Human Resources and Philanthropy. "The Oracle Academy Career Center provides job-focused learning resources plus free cloud-centered courses built on a foundation of academic, industry-relevant knowledge for a global audience. Today's announcement aims to empower the emerging generation of innovators and leaders who will define the future of business and technology."

The new Oracle Academy Career Center is a collaborative effort with Oracle University, Oracle Learning Library, and Oracle developer teams to tailor professional training and cloud-centered courses, normally available only to professionals working in the field, to students whose higher education institutions are members of Oracle Academy. The offering helps learners worldwide make connections between Oracle Academy's core academic curriculum and career opportunities by providing professional training and a chance to explore Oracle professional certifications.

"There is a universal need for qualified cloud professionals," said Dr. Wen Pei, Dean of College of Management, Chung Hua University, Taiwan. "The Oracle Academy Career Center enables our graduates to meet that need and be prepared for well-paying jobs. We calibrate our teaching to real-world requirements, and through Oracle Academy resources, our teachers and students gain free Oracle Cloud access to learn and develop industry-leading skills."

Aligned with Oracle's focus on cloud, Oracle Academy also released new curriculum, "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Foundations." The curriculum introduces students to basic Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) concepts and terminology. The course offers lesson slides, corresponding videos and demonstrations, hands-on labs, and midterm and final exams. Through the Oracle Academy Cloud Program, learners in member institutions also may gain free access to Oracle Cloud.

"In the United States, digital literacy continues to be a challenge," said Denise Hobbs, Senior Director, Oracle Academy North America. "Colleges in low-income and rural communities often lack the resources to offer computing courses. Our ready-to-use cloud curriculum, teaching materials, and career center make it easy for educators to offers students the foundational technology knowledge and skills that are universally in high demand across jobs."

Today's new offerings follow a period of significant growth and reach for Oracle Academy. During the past fiscal year, Oracle Academy worked with more than 16,000 institutions across more than 130 countries to advance computing education, impacting millions of students.

About Oracle Academy

As Oracle's global, philanthropic educational program, Oracle Academy advances computing education around the world to increase knowledge, innovation, skills development, and diversity in technology fields. The program engages with more than 16,000 educational institutions and educators in more than 130 countries, helping millions of students become college and career ready.

