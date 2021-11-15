ApolloX Launches World's First Hybrid Derivatives Exchange To Make Crypto Accessible To All

15 novembre 2021 a

ApolloX aims to provide incredible accessibility and anonymity to derivatives trading for both new and experienced traders. Users can easily trade short or long positions in USDT-based perpetual futures contracts with up to 100x leverage. Depending on their priorities, they may freely choose to trade on either or both the ApolloX CEX and DEX.

The ApolloX DEX facilitates increased privacy through a non-custodial, trustless environment. Traders bypass a sign-up process and simply need to connect to their wallets to start gas-free trading. For traders who prefer to store their assets on-exchange, they can sign-up anonymously to trade using the exchange's hot wallets. Both CEX and DEX offer enhanced security measures including 2FA and address whitelisting.

To celebrate this milestone, ApolloX is also offering up to $3000 USDT in total rewards for all existing and new users. Users simply have to connect their wallets to ApolloX DEX, deposit and start trading to claim their share.

Cryptocurrency trading has become overly complicated today. ApolloX aims to significantly reduce barriers to entry to trade crypto derivatives and fuel explosive growth of this market.

New trading pairs 1000SHIBUSDT, SANDUSDT and DOTUSDT were recently added alongside existing markets BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, DOGEUSDT and more. More markets and the ApolloX native token will be launched in the next month.

About ApolloX

ApolloX is the world's first CEX-DEX hybrid crypto derivatives exchange with a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone, not just the professional trader.

Launched in November 2021, the ApolloX hybrid exchange offers the user freedom of choice in trading a wide selection of perpetual futures contracts on its CEX or DEX. More incoming markets and the ApolloX native token will be launched in Q4 2021.

