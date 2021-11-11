Discovery Life Sciences Launches the Discovery BIOstore™

11 novembre 2021 a

NEW DIGITAL EXPERIENCE PROVIDES CUSTOMERS WITH ON-DEMAND ACCESS TO MILLIONS OF HIGH-QUALITY, ETHICALLY PROCURED, AND CHARACTERIZED BIOSPECIMENS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the launch of the Discovery BIOstore™ at www.discoverybiostore.com. This new, easy-to-navigate online experience will provide real-time access to Discovery's inventory of millions of human biospecimens to allow scientists to build smarter study cohorts in preclinical, translational, and clinical research while accelerating project timelines.

At the heart of the Discovery BIOstore is the world's largest collection of high-quality, ethically procured, and characterized biospecimens from normal and diseased donors. Discovery's global market-leading biobank includes solid tumors, tissues, blood and blood derivatives, biofluids, swabs, human cellular products, and matched biospecimen sets. With on-demand access to Discovery's inventory, scientists can sort and identify biospecimens with key biomarkers, scan and zoom into digital histopathology images, and review patients' clinical history and demographic characteristics ─ enabling them to screen and select the biospecimens with the highest scientific interest and potential to advance their research of new treatments and diagnostics.

"The Discovery BIOstore is so much more than just an e-commerce platform for biospecimens," said Mike Musgnug, Discovery's Chief Revenue Officer. "It's a unique and empowering biospecimen and biomarker resource supporting research and development needs at any stage and any scale. As the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, only Discovery could provide this direct, sortable access to the most comprehensive menu of biospecimens paired with access to Discovery's global CLIA-certified, GCLP compliant biomarker service laboratories to support research and development programs of any scale."

"Discovery can now provide high-quality biospecimens to customers around the world with the touch of a button," said Jay Scherer, Discovery's Chief Operating Officer. "We made a significant investment to build the most comprehensive, one-stop, and direct-access technology solution to advance projects focused on oncology, immuno-oncology, immunology, infectious disease, and cell and gene therapy. Discovery's BIOstore and the Discovery Partners® Global Site Network are the most powerful and user-friendly resources available to order biospecimens online or create highly-targeted custom global procurement projects. We are committed to maintaining our global leadership in the innovation of products and services that provide unparalleled value to our customers."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery® is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division ─ a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to support discovery, translational, and clinical research comprehensively.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to more rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

