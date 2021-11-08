First own Gerresheimer Autoinjector - Gerresheimer and Midas Pharma announce strategic partnership

08 novembre 2021 a

a

a

- Gerresheimer's first own IP autoinjector suitable for both small and large molecules enhances broad portfolio of solutions, medical devices and pharmaceutical primary packaging

- First joint project of Gerresheimer and Midas Pharma: Development and marketing of new autoinjector

- One-stop-shop for biotech and pharma customers

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer acquired the IP of a new generation cartridge based autoinjector from Midas Pharma. This is the start of a strategic partnership. The joint project comprises the development and marketing of the new generation autoinjector. The go-to-market approach for the autoinjector combines the complementary strengths of both companies - Gerresheimer as a solution provider for medical devices and primary packaging solutions and Midas Pharma as experienced facilitator for global pharma projects and provider of products and services along the pharmaceutical value chain.

"The strategic partnership with Midas Pharma around this innovative autoinjector is an important milestone on our way to be a solution provider offering leading and innovative medical devices. With an increasing focus on own-IP products, we enhance our broad portfolio of devices and pharmaceutical primary packaging with this cartridge based autoinjector", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We see this as a starting point for a successful cooperation with Midas Pharma and their expertise as pharma service provider."

Karl-Heinz Schleicher, owner and CEO of Midas Pharma, added: "The alliance with Gerresheimer is based on trust, a similar mindset and mutual goals. We consider the cooperation with Gerresheimer AG as a highly important strategic alliance, which we are fully committed to."

The two companies will offer biotech and pharma customers a one-stop-shop around the autoinjector solution: Starting with the selection and delivery for the best solution of a medical device and associated primary packaging plus sourcing of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, through the entire development (technical, pharmaceutical and clinical) and registration. It also includes commercial manufacturing and supply of the ready filled, sterilized and assembled drug-device-combination, supported by a full range of complementary services e.g. quality, technical and analytical, regulatory, IP or project management.

Gerresheimer has acquired all intellectual property of the autoinjector from Midas Pharma. The new Gerresheimer autoinjector offers biotech and pharma companies as well as patients new opportunities in the treatment of various diseases. The new-generation autoinjector is suitable for subcutaneous injection with up to 3ml injection volume. The patient-friendly, robust cartridge-based autoinjector will serve as a flexible and adaptable platform for a range of different products in a variety of therapeutic areas. These include highly viscous formulations of biological APIs like new biological entities and biosimilars. With this autoinjector development - based on own IP- Gerresheimer enhances its existing broad portfolio of medical devices such as various on-body injector solutions and wearable injector systems.

Press contactJens KürtenGroup Senior Director Communication & MarketingT +49 211 [email protected]