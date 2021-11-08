CryptoXpress Announces Upcoming IDO launches and Listings of the $XPRESS Utility Token on TrustPad, VentUp, ProStarter, Gate.io and PancakeSwap Platforms

08 novembre 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoXpress today announced the upcoming launch of its Binance Smart Chain BEP-20 $XPRESS Utility Token on the TrustPad, VentUp and ProStarter IDO launchpads followed by listings on the Gate.io CEX and PancakeSwap DEX. The IDO launches of the $XPRESS token are scheduled to occur on the November 12th, followed by an IEO launch on the Gate.io CEX on November 15th. On the following day, November 16th, the token will be listed on the Gate.io CEX and the PancakeSwap DEX for public trading for the first time.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the $XPRESS token, as the culmination of the dedicated hard work of the CryptoXpress team and its partners", said Sherwin Torres, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of CryptoXpress. "The $XPRESS token will be the fuel that accelerates the adoption of the CryptoXpress platform and usher in a brighter future for the FinTech sector."

The $XPRESS utility token underpins the entire CryptoXpress platform, where investors will be able to avail of discounts and features by using the $XPRESS token when performing transactions within the CX mobile iOS and Android applications. CryptoXpress will provide investors further incentives to invest in its $XPRESS tokens through liquidity pool farming and staking rewards which will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The $XPRESS token vesting schedules have been designed through the advice of industry-leading organisations and advisors to ensure investor ROI, price stability, and token liquidity are maintained based on industry best practices.

CryptoXpress has announced partnerships with Binance, Polygon and industry-leading investors and partners, with many large partnerships yet to be announced in the weeks leading up to and after the token launch.

For further information about CryptoXpress and the $XPRESS token launch, visit the company website at www.cryptoxpress.com

About CryptoXpress:

CryptoXpress (www.CryptoXpress.com) will democratise and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits will be offered.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599136/CryptoXpress_LOGO.jpg