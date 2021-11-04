Compliance Solutions Strategies Partners with Grasp

04 novembre 2021 a

Partnership brings a unique combination of local market presence and global regulatory compliance coverage to South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced a partnership with Grasp to expand CSS's presence into Africa. The combination of Grasp's local presence and expertise, together with CSS's global Compliance-as-a-Service platform, will bring unique value to financial institutions in the South African and Sub-Saharan markets.

The partnership with Grasp strengthens CSS's position as a world-class RegTech solutions provider to institutional asset managers, asset servicers, hedge funds and insurers, with an expanded presence into Africa. Financial services clients in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa will benefit from having access to an innovative end-to-end RegTech platform that covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting and investment monitoring.

"Our strategic collaboration with a world-class technology partner like Grasp further expands the reach of our global end-to-end regulatory platform," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of CSS. "Our shared value proposition will help investment management firms in the region meet mandatory compliance requirements and stay ahead of regulatory changes across jurisdictions."

"Grasp is delighted to announce its partnership with CSS, a global leader in technology and services that supports financial services companies in navigating the complex global regulatory landscape," said Chris Lourens, Director of Grasp. "We are keenly aware of the challenges faced by firms in keeping up to date with fluid regulatory requirements. This partnership will enable us to offer more effective solutions to enable our clients to remain compliant at all times."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com

About Grasp:

Grasp is a specialised service provider to the investment industry, with a management team combining more than 50 years of experience. Leveraging from CSS expertise and technology, Grasp will support investment businesses from all African countries in managing their compliance to an ever expanding and complex regulatory environment. For more information on Grasp, please visit: http://www.graspregtech.co.za/

