Montenegro Sets Roadmap for a Carbon Neutral Future

03 novembre 2021 a

a

a

Montenegrin Government Ramps Up Efforts To Realise Climate Commitments By 2030 As Country Celebrates 30 Years As An Ecological State

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Montenegro is accelerating the pace of its journey towards global net zero. This includes an increase in emission reduction targets and participation in global initiatives such as the UN's No New Coal agreement, the Global Oceans Alliance and the Sofia Declaration.

Despite only contributing 0.009% of global emissions, Montenegro is ambitious to play a leading role with international partners and funds to implement change – and to thereby set an example for other small nations that wish to make a big impact.

Montenegro was among the first countries in the Balkans to increase its climate change commitments through emission reductions. Having now achieved its initial goal set in 2015 of a 30% cut in carbon emissions, Montenegro has further increased its reduction targets to 35% by 2030 as it celebrates 30 years as an Ecological State. There are even hopes that new systemic measures in the forestry and agriculture sectors may allow the country to achieve as much as a 40% reduction in the same period.

The government is actively working at an international and national level to expedite its climate change measures through a number of intergovernmental reforms and proactive measures.

Investment in clean energy, clean technology and renewed efforts to scale up green infrastructure and development are key focus areas for the government as part of its vision to build a green economy for the future with new industries and jobs. These include support for cross-border flood risk management and the development of energy infrastructure, including construction of new wind farms and smart electricity meters.

The government is working closely with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to strengthen its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), building greater institutional capacity to deliver climate mitigation and adaptation policies through increased transparency and efficient data flow for greenhouse gas reporting.

The government is also continuing to harmonise policy with EU legislation, which has provided the basis for a national system for the monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as improving usage of substances which impact emissions.

Prof. Dr Danilo Mrdak, Secretary of State, Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism said: "Our intention is to become an example of a small state that will prove that big things are possible. We are determined to play our part in the global fight against climate change, and to secure a net zero future.

"We know there is more to do to ensure a fair transition for Montenegrins, the region and the global community. That is why we have committed to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing robust adaptation and mitigation plans, and working with our European partners and nations of the world to take action on a global scale."

Taking a holistic and whole of government approach, Montenegro's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is bringing together project beneficiaries, ministries and institutions responsible for ecology, agriculture, forestry, water management, health, economy and finance, to conduct an institutional data analysis to improve identification of climate risks and to inform mitigating investments, projects and programmes. The first draft of the analysis is due by December 2021.

In signing the Sofia Declaration on the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, Montenegro has further committed to a number of concrete climate actions including the introduction of carbon taxation and market models to encourage renewable energy sources, as well as phasing out coal subsidies as part of its overall ambition to be a carbon-neutral country. The government's commitment to an extended programme of green infrastructure investment, will include clean water management and the development of wind and solar projects over the next five years.

Internationally, Montenegro is one of seven leading countries to sign a pledge initiated by the United Nations to stop the build of new coal power plants. Standing alongside Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and the UK, Montenegro is supporting a global phase-out of coal through the No New Coal Agreement. It is anticipated that many more countries will follow suit.

Montenegro is also one of 62 nations supporting the UK-led Global Ocean Alliance's biodiversity and conservation initiative, 30by30, signing up to a multilateral agreement to protect 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030.

A delegation from the Government of Montenegro will be attending COP26 in Glasgow to agree international efforts on achieving global net zero and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach.

For further information on Montenegro's climate change commitments and targets, visit https://www.gov.me/en/mepg.