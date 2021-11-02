Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes an Executive Search Partner in Europe

02 novembre 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Executive Search business in Europe in September 2021.

"Our rapidly changing global economic landscape has required companies to search for leaders that will deliver proven success in this dynamic environment," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "Imke brings a wealth of experience engaging with boards and leadership teams across the financial services industry to help develop the right mix of leadership talent to advance future objectives."

Imke Lampe joined Heidrick & Struggles as the partner-in-charge of the Amsterdam office, bringing a wide-range of executive search experience, focusing on board-level positions across the finance, fintech, and technology sectors. Imke manages the Financial Services and Financial Officers Practices in the Netherlands and draws on her experience with publicly-listed, family-owned, and private equity firms and their portfolio companies. She brings a wealth of industry insight in global banking and insurance experience.

Previously, Imke worked for another leading global executive search firm and in trade and commodity finance, payments and cash management, and transaction services.

About Heidrick & Struggles Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact: Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236 [email protected]