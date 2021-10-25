NCCN Works with Polish Health Leaders to Improve Cancer Standardization, Coordination, and Outcomes

25 ottobre 2021 a

International collaboration publishes first of several evidence-based expert consensus guidelines with latest cancer treatment recommendations, beginning with cervical cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines® for Cervical Cancer: Poland Edition. This is the organization's most-recent collaboration to advance global cancer care through recommendations based on the latest evidence and expert consensus. NCCN also works on regional guidelines adaptations, translations, and harmonizations with local providers across Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the Caribbean, and other countries in Asia, Europe, and South America.

"It's easier to predict cancer care needs when we work together to standardize care on an international scale—carefully adjusted for unique regional variations—improving quality while controlling costs," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, CEO, NCCN. "Everyone worldwide should benefit from our rapidly expanding knowledge on how to treat cancer most effectively. This goes both ways; when we work with experts around the globe we learn valuable lessons for improving cancer care in the United States."

The NCCN Guidelines® for Cervical Cancer: Poland Edition are a pilot project through a collaboration organized by Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute (MSCNRIO), Alliance for Innovation (AFI), and NCCN. The project is led by Polish oncologists and includes the Health Technology Assessment Agency, National Health Fund, Ministry of Health representatives, and Polish patient advocacy groups.

There are plans to expand the NCCN Guidelines: Poland Editions to eventually cover the majority of incident cancer cases in Poland. The next NCCN Guidelines to be adapted are:

NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They are widely used and well-regarded by cancer care providers around the world as noted in recent independent, peer-reviewed studies out of Nigeria, Italy, and China.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

