Dreame Technology to Release a Premium Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is releasing its anticipated W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop on December 5th.

Traditional robot vacuums have difficulty in dealing with wet or dried-on messes from hard floors. Picking up dust and debris from floors and carpets, and mopping up grime or spills from hard floors would require different cleaning methods from separate robots, resulting in the need for a robot vacuum for vacuuming and a robot mop for mopping.

Moreover, cleaning the mops and drying them are considerable issues with many mopping robots. Disassembly, scrubbing, wringing out, and air-drying require considerable amounts of time and labor. Air-drying mops is of particular concern, as moist cloth is a breeding ground for bacteria and easily mildews.

With 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping functions in addition to multiple cleaning modes for both carpets and hard floors, the Dreame W10 easily handles wet messes, dry dirt, grime, and dried on stains. Additionally, as soon as cleaning is finished, the mops are automatically washed, scrubbed, and dried with hot air to ensure they are clean and fresh for the next cleaning session.

Dreame W10 also provides several impressive features. Two separate 4L water tanks — one for clean water and one for dirty water — to ensure longer cleaning sessions without the need for manual intervention. With the quick-cleaning process, to rinse and scrub dirty mops pads in the middle of a cleaning session, floors are always being mopped with clean water.

W10 also updates a map of its surroundings 12x faster than previously possible thanks to an upgraded LiDAR-based SLAM navigation system. It maps rooms even in the dark, creates systematic cleaning paths, and can store up to 3 different floor plans. A high-capacity battery delivers power to clean up to 300m² (3,229ft²) on a single charge.

"The W10 addresses what we believe to be some of the biggest issues with cleaning robots. With the W10 combining vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning, we've done just that. In particular, the automatic mop washing and drying really set W10 apart by eliminating many health hazards and the need for manual cleaning." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

The Dreame W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop will be available on Amazon in the US on December 5th. Further details are coming soon.

AliExpress 11.11 Sales Event

Dreame also announced the sales event on November 11th and 12th to celebrate the 11.11 shopping festival. Products include cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and robot vacuums which will be available on AliExpress.

Featured vacuum cleaners include the Dreame V9, V10, T10, T20, and T30. The versatile stick vacuums all have powerful suction, multi-layer filtering, long runtimes, and multiple attachments and will be on sale for more than 45% off.

The new H-Series wet and dry vacuums will also be included. The H11 and H11 Max both feature a 900ml clean water tank, a 500ml dirt water tank, a one-press self-cleaning mode, an intuitive LED screen, and intelligent voice prompts. However, H11 Max also provides a longer runtime, advanced dirt sensor, and automatic suction power adjustment. Both will be on sale for more than 30% off.

Dreame's most popular robot vacuums L10 Pro and Z10 Pro will also be discounted. Both robots have 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, and are equipped with 4,000Pa suction, LiDAR navigation, suction boost on carpet, and anti-tangle brushes. Z10 Pro additionally has an auto-empty feature to automatically empty dirt and dust into a 4L bag within the docking station. Both robot vacuums will be on sale for 40–45% off.

The campaign is exclusive to AliExpress and will only be run on November 11th and 12th.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://www.dreame-technology.com.

