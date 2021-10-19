Huawei Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud-Network Inspires New Growth

19 ottobre 2021 a

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, introduced four new features of Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution and all-scenario NetEngine series intelligent routers, providing differentiated cloud-network convergence service capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for industries.

Digitalization has become a global development trend, with more than 50 countries and regions, including China, the Middle East, and the European Union, having already released their own digital strategies. Consequently, digitalization is driving profound changes in the lifestyle, production, and governance of every person, home, and organization.

According to Hu, digitalization, while enhancing convenience and driving positive transformation, also introduces many challenges to existing networks. For example, due to the limited space inside a CO equipment room, it is difficult for existing nodes to provide comprehensive service processing capabilities. The fixed homing relationships between resources and networks make it challenging to flexibly schedule inter-DC traffic. The hybrid service operations of existing networks are ill-equipped to meet today's differentiated service requirements.

To address the network challenges facing customers during digital transformation, Huawei introduced its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution featuring four new capabilities — all-service super edge CO, tenant-level hard slicing, SRv6-powered network programmability, and cloud-network integration. This solution maximizes the value of operator network resources and the complementary advantages of the cloud and network, helping operators build a DICT service architecture that features cloud-network integration. Specifically, these four new capabilities offer the following:

At the conference, Kevin Hu also introduced the NetEngine series intelligent routers for all scenarios, helping operators build intelligent cloud-networks in the digital era. These devices include intelligent cloud access routers (NetEngine A800 series), all-service aggregation routers (NetEngine 8000 M series), and intelligent backbone routers (NetEngine 8000 X16).

In the digital wave currently sweeping the world, cloud-network convergence is rapidly upgrading and evolving with the times, presenting both an opportunity and a challenge for operators and Huawei. In the future, Huawei will continue working with operators to address these challenges and build IPv6+ intelligent cloud-networks in an effort to inject new momentum into the digital transformation of industries.

