Creaform Introduces Three New Solutions to the R-Series™ Suite of Automated Dimensional Quality Control Solutions

- The company continues to drive the future of at-line and in-line inspection solutions by unveiling a new model of MetraSCAN-R BLACK, a new edition of the software platform specifically designed for long-term support and a now fully customizable layout of the CUBE-R turnkey 3D scanning CMM to better serve the needs of QC in production.

LÉVIS, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creaform, the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today the latest additions to its R-Series lineup, including a new MetraSCAN-R BLACK | Elite HD with improved performance as well as a new edition of VXelements designed for long-term support (LTS). This state-of-the-art set of solutions also includes a new version of VXscan-R module specially made to accommodate custom automated 3D scanning cell layouts, while keeping the ease of use of its digital twin programming software.

Discover Creaform's high speed and highly repeatable automated quality control solutions.

"In the quest to gain efficiency, manufacturers require QC solutions that can adapt to their workflow and environment, while being easy to use. For better decision-making to get better quality parts, they also need fast and precise data," explains Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Product Manager at Creaform. "With these latest innovations, there has never been a better time to easily move to automation."

