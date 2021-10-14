Maxeon Solar Technologies Teams Up with Reenpro to Bring Industry Leading Solar Solutions to the Baltic Region

14 ottobre 2021 a

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announces that they have selected Reenpro as their first local distributor in Lithuania and Latvia. The partnership follows the success of Reenpro's initial collaboration with Maxeon as an authorized installation partner. Under the new distribution agreement, Reenpro will sell SunPower-branded modules, including the new AC modules, from Maxeon Solar Technologies for a growing base of both residential and commercial installers, strengthening Maxeon's presence in the Baltic region.

Reenpro, headquartered in Vilnius, was founded in 2009 and they're the first Lithuania-based PV solar project company, building the first PV plant in the country. Reenpro is a part of the Marisa Group, which has more than 25 years of experience in glass manufacturing and distribution. In recent years, Reenpro has seen impressive growth and they plan to exit 2021 with more than 5MW in projects.

"We are thrilled with this partnership and look forward to helping Maxeon expand their quest of Powering Positive Change into the Baltics", said Danis Jarušas, CEO at Reenpro. "Lithuania is one of the region's pioneers in solar power, but Latvia is catching up rapidly. Local governments are not only investing in the development of the country's green energy sector, but also in the creation of a sustainable infrastructure network that will help ensure the efficient uptake of electricity from renewable sources. SunPower panels from Maxeon Solar Technologies are top-notch, their proven reliability and superior performances will be key to paving the way for commercial and residential customers to lead the Baltics to a greener future."

For their distributed generation (DG) projects, Reenpro utilizes Maxeon's solar panels that are engineered with innovative materials and designed to meet any customer's energy needs. Maxeon's solar solutions ensure high efficiency, enhanced reliability, and superior energy production, including better shade performance. With abundant precipitation, drastic seasonal temperature range, predominant cloudy weather, high dust, strong winds and high salinity from the seas, Baltic weather puts any solar panel to the test. In such a climate, the proven durability and resistance of Maxeon solar panels ensure superior performance.

"Reenpro is the perfect partner for us to expand business in the Baltics", said Vincent Maurice, General Manager DG EMEA at Maxeon Solar Technologies. "What is particularly exciting about this partnership is that it shows the importance of the quality of our panels in unlocking new markets, where it had been traditionally harder for solar to penetrate. Solar has a key role to play in the future energy system and we believe that this partnership will help us build our brand and bring our industry-leading solar technology to more and more customers in consumer and industrial markets across Europe."

