FII 5th Anniversary Brings Together 250+ Leaders to Invest in Humanity

The 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative will be held October 26 – 28 in the Saudi capital Riyadh under the theme "Invest in Humanity".

· More than 250 speakers will attend, including heads of state, global executives, policymakers, investors, and innovators.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), set to take place October 26 – 28 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, is expected to see the announcement of a fresh round of agreements and investments, atop a total of US$125 billion in agreements that have been announced since the debut of FII in 2017.

With the platform now led by FII Institute, the vision is to empower the world's brightest minds to shape a brighter future for all. FII Institute has created a program that focuses action on the theme Invest in Humanity with deep dives into core areas that are driving business, government, and investment – AI, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said, "The 5th Anniversary of FII has been specifically designed to leverage the transformations of the past year to ensure progress, prosperity, and opportunity for all. FII's interactive program features conversations with global leaders, executive roundtables, and networking with CEOs and policymakers. What makes FII stand out is its commitment to turning conversations into actions, and that will continue this month as we create solutions to impact on humanity."

The platform will include interactive summits on Investing in Education; Investing in the Metaverse; and Investing in ESG as well as key sessions on the evolving role of business and government, investing in equality, investing in medical innovation, the circular carbon economy, adapting to climate change, as well as investing in food security, green hydrogen, and the future of clean energy start-ups.

More than 250 top international speakers have been confirmed to speak at FII including Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and FII Institute Chairman H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan; Accor Chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin; Banco Santander S.A. Group Executive Chairman Ana Patricia Botín; Thales Chairman and CEO Patrice Caine; Bridgewater Associates, LP, Co-Chairman & Co CIO Ray Dalio; BlackRock, Inc. Chairman & CEO Larry Fink; Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi; BNY Mellon CEO Thomas P. (Todd) Gibbons; Global EDF Group Chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy; Milken Institute Chairman Michael Milken; and HSBC Holdings plc Group CEO Noel Quinn. Other speakers include:

