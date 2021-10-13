13 ottobre 2021 a

Martin Miller's Gin commissions experiential artwork, set to be a highlight of The Affordable Art Fair, Battersea

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most awarded gin brand since 2004 Martin Miller's Gin has announced that as part of its sponsorship of October's Affordable Art Fair in Battersea, UK it has commissioned two young artists to create an experiential art installation, set to be a fair highlight. The Art Out of Isolation commission – Fluid Form – will go on display from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 October 2021. The commission is one of a number of experiences that Martin Miller's Gin will offer as Partner.

Representing the first in a series of global initiatives to support the arts and young artists, Martin Miller's Gin commissioned artists Violeta Maya and Persiis Hajiyanni during lockdown to create an art installation that invites us to reflect on the pandemic isolation - whether positive or negative - addressing issues of isolation, change, tranquility and creativity. The consequent "walk-through" artwork encourages visitors to slow down, reflect and appreciate stillness within themselves, similar to what was experienced during a year of lockdowns.

Within this, the installation explores themes of purity and transformation, which are central to the history and quality of Martin Miller's Gin - it blends its English-distilled gin with the purest Icelandic spring water, with each element transforming the other to produce its world-renowned smooth taste. Transformative water plays a central role in the installation, along with ice, light and water.

Further Martin Miller's Gin experiences will also be taking place at the Affordable Art Fair, including masterclasses with brand ambassador, Rory O'Sullivan, which will offer an introduction to the history of Martin Miller's Gin and guided tasting of the full range, brought to life with the assistance of magician Jake Banfield.

Martin Miller's Gin will also take over two stand-out bar spaces offering a signature serve that has been developed especially for the fair – the Bubble Bramble, which was inspired by artist Katharina Jung's artwork, I'll only fly away.

Global Sales and Marketing Director Robert Eastham comments: "We are proud to be proposing these experiences which are to be unveiled at the Affordable Art Fair and anticipate visitors being inspired - indeed transformed – by them. The fair and the 'walk-through experience' provide the perfect springboard for our future work with the art world eco-system. Watch this space for more initiatives to come."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659348/Martin_Millers_Gin.jpg