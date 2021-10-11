Cuprum Coin: One of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world successfully launched

11 ottobre 2021 a

a

a

DUBROVNIK, Croatia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. announced today the launch of the pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultra-fine copper powder, worth over US$60 Billion.

Although the launch was announced for September 15, due to minor delays, Cuprum Coin was successfully launched on Friday.

Cuprum Coin project aims to deliver value by combining Blockchain technology built on the eco-friendly Tezos platform with a highly demanded and valuable commodity - ultrafine copper powder. This project will allow anyone to invest in a commodity that has been available to privileged institutions for decades.

The company is, therefore, the first organized effort to create the market and prepared only 0,5%, or 1,5 million CUPRUM Coins at the promo price of US$10 per 1 coin. The pre-sale is ongoing through the Cuprum Coin trading platform, with Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as purchase options.

The anticipated pre-sale duration is 2 months. It will be followed by an Initial Exchange Offer (IEO) from December 01st with the predetermined price of US$15 per 1 coin, and then by trading on exchanges from January 1st, 2022, or immediately upon completion of the IEO. Cuprum Coin should start trading on exchanges at a value not lower than US$25 per coin. Given that one Cuprum Coin is covered with US$100 in commodity value, pre-sales, as well as IEO, are an excellent opportunity to invest in the initial phase.

"We are fully aware of the curiosity and interest this unique marketplace creation has risen within the crypto community. That's why we decided to shift initial launching and present more transparent and faster coin explorer time plans", stated Mario Urlić, Cuprum Coin CEO and founder, today.

Therefore, the management presented an improved funds distribution plan that now includes strategic investments in environmental protection, sustainable energy, aero and space programs, medical technology, and donations for charity organizations. The founder and his partners have decided to separate as much as 12.5% of total sales in these sectors.

The company stores and secures extremely valuable underlying assets in high-security facilities in Germany. Prospective investors are welcome to request the supporting documentation and visit the premises upon special arrangements.

Visit the official Cuprum Coin website for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656272/Cuprum_Coin.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623480/CUPRUM_COIN_Logo.jpg