Gunvor Returns to Bond Market with US $300 mil. 5-Year Notes

30 settembre 2021 a

a

a

GENEVA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group Ltd has today successfully issued US $300 Senior Unsecured RegS Notes (the "Notes"), priced at 6.250 percent, with a 5-year tenor and maturity date of 2026. Net proceeds of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

"We are delighted to have successfully returned to the bond market and thank investors for their high level of engagement and confidence in our business model. Gunvor's leading position in Energy Transition commodities, such as LNG, natural gas, and biofuels, combined with our Environmental, Social and Governance objectives and conservative financial management attracted solid demand from a diverse group of quality investors. This transaction is an important milestone in our long-term financial strategy to diversify our funding sources and lengthen our debt maturity profile, further reinforcing our liquidity position," said Gunvor Group's Chief Financial Officer Muriel Schwab.

The Notes have been admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as the Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint Lead Manager on the Transaction. ING Bank N.V. and Société Générale acted as Joint Lead Managers, Natixis acted as the Passive Joint Lead Manager and Credit Suisse International acted as the Co-Lead Manager on the Transaction. The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Gunvor SA, Gunvor International B.V., Gunvor Singapore Pte. Ltd., Clearlake Shipping Pte. Ltd. and Gunvor USA LLC.

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. With strategic investments in energy infrastructure—refineries, pipelines, storage, and terminals—Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers.

More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com or @Gunvor.

Disclaimer. The securities referenced in this announcement have been offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions, in reliance on, and in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "Securities Act"). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of, or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. The securities referenced in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This communication is being distributed to, and is directed only at, persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg

Contact:Mr. Seth Thomas [email protected] +41 79 870 6290