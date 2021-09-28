Stonebranch Announces New Integration Hub During Stonebranch Online 2021

28 settembre 2021 a

During the Stonebranch Online 2021 event kickoff, Stonebranch announced the launch of its new, industry-leading Integration Hub, a centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions for the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC).

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announces the launch of the new Stonebranch Integration Hub. This centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions connects UAC with third-party cloud service providers, data pipeline tools, developer platforms, business applications, and more.

"The Integration Hub makes it easier than ever for Stonebranch customers to extend the capabilities of the Universal Automation Center," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "By using the pre-built integrations available in the hub, IT professionals can centrally automate and orchestrate their systems with very little effort, because all the heavy lifting has already been done."

The Integration Hub offers several new or updated integrations to the existing collection, including:

"With the help of extensions, the UAC is designed to control the automated processes within any third-party application or platform," said Damiani. "When combined with UAC's drag-and-drop workflow designer and inbuilt managed file transfer capabilities, end-users are truly empowered to orchestrate their entire enterprise."

The Integration Hub offers extensions developed by Stonebranch and other UAC users, as well as instructions on how to build your own extensions. To learn more, visit the Stonebranch Integration Hub.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

