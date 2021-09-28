Smart Wearable Brand Amazfit is HELIOT EMIL's Newest Official Global Wearable Partner

28 settembre 2021 a

Wearable Technology Leader Amazfit Teams Up HELIOT EMIL to Take to the Runway at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global smart wearable brand Amazfit announced today their latest partnership with HELIOT EMIL, as its Official Global Wearable Device Partner.

The brand partnership will debut during Paris Fashion Week at HELIOT EMIL's Spring/Summer 2022 runway show.

Where Fashion Meets Innovative Technology

Amazfit is a brand that encourages users to live their passions and explore infinite possibilities. As a fashion-conscious technology accessory brand, Amazfit creates products that encourage its consumers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

During Paris Fashion Week, Amazfit will further combine fashion and technology to show how smart devices can become a vehicle of personal style, that can be worn on or off the runway. Amazfit's smartwatches, including the GTR 2, GTS 2e, are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking super-stylish, and perfectly align with HELIOT EMIL's unique fashion philosophy.

"Never stop innovating and keep pushing the semantic dialogue within the creative industry", said HELIOT EMIL.

Where Style Meets Health

The Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 series are equipped with the latest self-developed BioTracker™ 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor. Thanks to the powerful sensor engine, it truly realizes all-round health protection.

A PAI value is calculated by processing data about your heart rate, exercise time, and other complex health information with an algorithm. This value provides a personalized health evaluation for each user based on their specific health data, offering everyone a unique experience.

"We're excited to work with HELIOT EMIL on this partnership, as we share the same vision that fashion should be stylish, practical, wearable and useful. Aesthetically, the partnership coupled with the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series will represent a new generation of fashion forward consumers who value products that make their lives more efficient. The GTR 3 and GTS 3 series will launch in October 2021, so stay tuned", says Amazfit.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit offers smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, and smart devices for sports and health like TWS earbuds, smart treadmills and smart scales. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Turkey and Japan. In 2020, Amazfit had the largest share of the adult watch market in Spain and Indonesia. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

About HELIOT EMIL

Copenhagen-based HELIOT EMIL was created by brothers Julius and Victor Juul, paying homage to their great-grandfather, the brand's namesake. Exploring the lines between form and function driven by experimental approaches, HELIOT EMIL pushes the semantic dialogue within the creative industry.

A subversive Scandinavian and monochromatic aesthetic, combined with custom developed materials, fabrics and trimmings, HELIOT EMIL entices a high attention to detail throughout every branch. Designer Julius Juul draws on thought provoking themes and a curiosity about creative expression reflected in every collection by HELIOT EMIL.

