ITE Hong Kong 2022 covers Safe & Big Source Markets

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With some 30000 trade and public visitors and more overseas exhibitors compared to local, ITE2021 was held successfully in July amid closed borders. The next Hong Kong's only travel fair, ITE, will be held from 9 to 12 June 2022.hon

Quality upheld in ITE2021 which drew 103 (675*) exhibitors with 64% (85%*) from overseas; 2544 (11613*) trade and 27106 (73665*) public visitors; official pavilions from China (mainland), Hong Kong, Macau, Japanese prefectures, Glamorous Camping and Taiwan etc.(*ITE 2019 figures)

There were vehicle display, specially designed stands with 3D photo spots, regular zoom meetings where online speakers interact with onsite visitors, and around 50 onsite seminars with some live streamed on Facebook etc.

The Hong Kongmarket is big (world's 12th largest outbound spending US$26.9 billion in 2019) and safe (fewer than 12100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total). It is also part of China'sGreater Bay Area with GDP of US$1.67 trillion in 2020, which is comparable with Canada, ranked 12th in world GDP ranking, with GDP of US$1.60 trillion.

Significantly, ITE2021 online survey which received 4514 replies from public visitors found strong pent up travel demand: 60% respondents maintain or increase travel spending in the coming year; over 80% pay more for safer holiday and after restrictions are lifted 21% will travel abroad within 1 month and cumulatively 69% within 6 months.

Thus, Hong Kong is a priority source market to countries that re-open borders to foreign tourists. ITE 2022, which incorporates the 36th ITE (Leisure) and the 17th ITE MICE, is a timely and proven platform.

Done successfully this year, ITE2022 can offer international exhibitors / advertisers services like zoom seminars before or during ITE to interact with visitors at fairground; onsite seminars which can be live-streamed; broadcast videos in dedicated seminar sessions; ad panel or shelf-help photo corner etc. Also TKS the organizer will facilitate exhibitors to work with their local office or agent to control the number of staff who is sent from abroad.

Again, ITE2022 will be eligible for the Convention & Exhibition subsidy by the Hong Kong SAR Government. TKS will share it with exhibitors who confirm and pay by 30 December, 2021 can enjoy 20% discount on space rental and 10% discount thereafter.

For details or enquiry: www.itehk.com