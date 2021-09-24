FP Markets has been crowned 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' and 'Best Trading Experience in the EU' at the Global Forex Awards 2021

24 settembre 2021 a

Traders voted FP Markets 'Best Global Value Broker' for the THIRD consecutive year, and FP Markets also scooped the 'Best Forex Trading Experience Award in the EU' for 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Global Value Forex Broker" and "Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

The Global Forex Awards 2021 is celebrating its 4th edition as an international award ceremony rewarding forex retail businesses both globally and regionally and champions cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs, and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses.

FP Markets' Head of Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Craig Allison, hailed the victory: "For the third consecutive year, FP Markets has been voted the 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' proving that our commitment to providing superior trading experiences for our customers is paying off. Picking up the 'Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU' for the first time is also an honour, and being appreciated by new traders around the world shows that we are heading in the right direction and demonstrates that FP Markets is increasingly recognized globally as the best destination for clients for overall trading experience given our market-leading tight spreads and award-winning fast execution. The appreciation from our own traders is doubly satisfying as we continue to strive to improve FP Markets' products and services."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers eight platforms, including MT4, MT5 and Iress. Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005, Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

