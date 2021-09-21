TI Fluid Systems Welcomes new CEO And Additions To The Executive Committee

21 settembre 2021 a

-- Hans Dieltjens will succeed William L. Kozyra as President and Chief Executive Officer of TI Fluid Systems on 1 October 2021

-- In conjunction with this change, the Company is also expanding its Executive Committee to further its electric vehicle strategy with the appointment of Stephanie Jett as Chief Commercial Officer and Johannes Helmich as Chief Technology Officer

-- Mark Sullivan will succeed Hans Dieltjens as Chief Operating Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has announced three executive level appointments as Hans Dieltjens assumes the role of President and Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2021.

Hans will succeed William L. Kozyra, who will retire on 1 October 2021 and step down from the Board of Directors. Hans will assume this leadership role at a strategically important time for the Company as it is accelerating its electric vehicle strategy success and reinforcing its position as a leading provider of thermal solutions for the automotive industry.

Hans holds a master's degree in Electro/Mechanical Engineering with 25 years of automotive experience in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Hans joined TI Fluid Systems in 1996 where he gained broad commercial and operational experience through his divisional leadership positions. Among his successes, Hans led the Global Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems Division in developing and manufacturing products that enhance vehicle performance and safety while exceeding strict emissions regulations to preserve the environment. Earlier this year, Hans was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer in preparation for his ultimate succession to President and Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2021.

TI Fluid Systems is also further expanding its Executive Committee with the appointment of Stephanie Jett as Chief Commercial Officer, Johannes Helmich as Chief Technology Officer and Mark Sullivan as Chief Operating Officer.

Stephanie Jett will join the Company on 1 October 2021 in the role of Chief Commercial Officer and will be based at the Company's Corporate Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA. Stephanie brings 20 years of automotive industry experience to the position and has worked in various senior level commercial roles at Valeo, Visteon, Metaldyne, and most recently as Global Senior Vice President of Sales for Autoliv. Stephanie will be responsible for sales and commercial activities, which include an increased focus on the Company's electric vehicle product portfolio.

Johannes Helmich joined the Company on 1 September 2021 as Chief Technology Officer and is based at the Company's leading technology center in Rastatt, Germany. Johannes will play a crucial role in the design and development of TI Fluid Systems' product portfolio, with a specific focus on accelerating the Company's electric vehicle product development as part of its Fluid Evolution strategy. Johannes has more than 25 years of engineering experience, having worked in various high-level executive positions at international Tier 1 automotive suppliers, such as Magna, Brose, Bosch, and Valeo.

Mark Sullivan is also based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, and joined the Company earlier this year from Plastic Omnium Group where he held various positions of increasing responsibility including Global President of their fuel tank business (Inergy) and their plastics exteriors business. During his more than 35 years in the automotive industry, Mark has lived and worked in the United States, France and Germany, bringing with him diverse international experience together with strong operational focus that supports long term business strategies.

"We welcome Stephanie, Johannes and Mark to the team and extend our warmest congratulations to Hans on his promotion to Chief Executive Officer at such an exciting time in our industry," said Manfred Wennemer, Chair of the Board of Directors. "These important additions to our executive team will further strengthen the Company's ability to execute our electric vehicle strategy, while also enabling us to deliver on our near-term objectives." Manfred continued, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish Bill Kozyra the very best for his retirement and thank him for his more than 13 years of exemplary service to the Company. As well as leading the Company through the global financial crisis into a decade of record performance, Bill was instrumental in developing our electric vehicle strategy. Bill, who will remain connected to the Company in an advisory capacity until the end of the year, has brought TI Fluid Systems to a strong position to continue delivering innovative technology to our automotive customer base, and we are excited for what is to come."

To find out more about TI Fluid Systems, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

About TI Fluid SystemsTI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

