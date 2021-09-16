Top World Leaders to Gather Online for 18th Annual Meeting of Science and Technology in Society forum (STS forum)

16 settembre 2021 a

- - Meeting Set for October 2 to 5, 2021, Seeking Better Future of Humankind -

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The STS forum is holding its 18th Annual Meeting from October 2 to 5, 2021. World leaders, including professional scientists, policymakers and business leaders, will gather online to discuss the pressing science and technology issues the world is facing and to build an international network.

Dates: Saturday, October 2, to Tuesday, October 5, 2021Venue: LIVE ONLINE from Kyoto, JapanParticipation: By invitation only

Invitation requests can be submitted from https://www.stsforum.org/kyoto2021/.

Program

The forum will host 20 sessions online this year. Some examples of the topics are "Global Pandemic--Lessons Learned and Forecast," "Green Recovery for Sustainable Society," "Disruptive Technologies for Industries," "The Second Quantum Revolution and Society," "Lights and Shadows of Digital Economy," and "Path Toward Net-Zero Emission."

Confirmed speakers

More than 100 distinguished speakers, including 14 Novel laureates, have confirmed their online presence:

Policymakers:

Business leaders:

Academia:

International organization/media:

Entire program (updated daily):https://www.stsforum.org/kyoto2021/

Online coverage available to the media

About STS forum

The STS forum, a non-profit organization founded in 2004, aims to provide a unique platform for the world's top leaders to unite and discuss how to deal with science and technology issues from a long-term perspective for the future of humankind. https://www.stsforum.org/