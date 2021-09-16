SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle® Bottles

16 settembre 2021 a

New "Goals for Change" partnership to focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, today announced it is teaming up with Liverpool Football Club to create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,000 plastic bottles used at Anfield each season.

From the start of the partnership, fans at Anfield will be able to place plastic beverage bottles in specially designed receptacles. SC Johnson will collect the plastic and repurpose it to create new Mr Muscle® trigger bottles.

"Plastic waste is a threat to our planet for this and future generations," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "At SC Johnson, we believe we all have a responsibility to solve this critical environmental issue. Our partnership with Liverpool F.C. is one of the many steps SC Johnson is taking to move forward our vision for a waste-free world as it creates another local solution to this global problem by leveraging football to help close the plastic recycling loop."

The new partnership, called Goals for Change, kicks off a series of initiatives to drive improvements in sustainability and health and hygiene and provide pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved youth across Liverpool F.C.'s communities in the UK, Asia and Latin America.

Earlier this year, Liverpool F.C. launched the Red Way, its vision for sustainability and way of supporting society now and for future generations, underscoring the importance of a like-minded partnership, as SC Johnson's ambitions as a family company are to work for a better, more sustainable world.

Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at LFC: "We launched our sustainability programme the Red Way earlier this year and made a commitment to make a positive difference to our people, our communities and our planet. SC Johnson has made important step changes within their industry which have delivered incredible results through several sustainability initiatives.

"I feel very optimistic about the work we can do together through this partnership, both raising awareness and looking after the safety of our supporters and ultimately using our voices for good to help the next generation of Reds all around the world."

In addition to recycling plastic waste at Anfield, SC Johnson and Liverpool F.C. will team up to focus on health and hygiene. As the Official Cleaning and Disinfectant Partner of Liverpool F.C., SC Johnson will provide soaps and hand sanitizers throughout the stadium and AXA Training Centre to help promote health and hygiene. SC Johnson Professional, the company's commercial business, will work with Liverpool F.C. to establish a new standard of cleaning.

Some of the actions SC Johnson has taken to help create a waste free world include:

For more information on SC Johnson's efforts to create a waste free world, visit: www.scjohnson.com

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

