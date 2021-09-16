Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan and other members of the Scotia Group declare "diplomatic emergency" and call on COP 26 summit to deliver rapid, permanent emissions reductions to avoid a "climate tragedy"

16 settembre 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scotia Group made up of current and former diplomats, judges, lawyers, mediators, policy experts, academics, politicians, businesspeople, and community leaders today published an open letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres declaring a "diplomatic emergency alongside the climate emergency".

Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan, the Patron of the Scotia Group, said:

"If COP 26 cannot deliver rapid, permanent emissions reductions and the ability of citizens to enforce the promises their governments make, Scotia Group members question the purpose of further climate COPs."

Howard Covington, the Chair of the Scotia Group Inception Commission, added:

"This is a rapidly gathering international crisis. Promises for action in the distant future are not a sufficient response. We may already need the continuous emergency diplomacy that is used in times of such crisis."

The Scotia Group is proposing four ways COP 26 can bring real urgency into addressing the climate crisis:

Notes to Editors

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625860/The_Scotia_Group_Logo.jpg