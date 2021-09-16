Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2021

16 settembre 2021 a

Live virtual experience will bring together CX and marketing leaders to better understand consumers' changing needs and priorities to improve customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX EMEA live virtual experience being held September 30–October 1, 2021. As customers' expectations evolve, organisations need to become smarter, more agile, and more informed about their customers' needs to deliver positive and long-lasting emotional experiences. Targeted at customer experience (CX), B2B, and B2C marketing leaders and analytics practitioners, this event will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to develop positive customer journeys and transform CX through strategic integration with data and analytics. In addition, British singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Leona Lewis will perform at the event. Renowned for her vocal range and ability, Lewis is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time BRIT Award nominee, and a two-time World Music Award winner.

According to Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), on average, when companies deliver a good service experience, their customers are 2.4x more likely to stay with them, 2.7x more likely to spend more with them, and 10x more likely to recommend them. For example, in 2020, 67% of European organisations that prioritised investments in CX reported revenue growth despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, and 38% of those companies even reported a double-digit increase in their revenue.

Featuring several keynotes, multiple case study presentations, and dedicated breakout sessions, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's CX Certification course, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. For senior leaders, the event will offer the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive programme to expand on Forrester's thought leadership presented at the conference and discuss best practices to execute on key priorities.

In addition, there will be a special deep dive session on Forrester Decisions, Forrester's new research portfolio to help leaders make decisions with more confidence and accelerate progress on their most pressing priorities. At the event, Forrester will also unveil this year's CX Index rankings for countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom across banking, insurance, and automotive industries.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions at CX EMEA include:

"When you create emotional connections with your customers, those customers stay with you longer, spend more money with you, and advocate more for your brand," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "However, it is often hard to build emotional connections in digital environments. At CX EMEA, we will discuss how integrating data and analytics into customer journeys can help brands make more informed decisions about how to boost emotions such as confidence, respect, and feeling valued — critical to building customer trust. This event will help CX and marketing leaders leverage customer insights to design experiences that drive customer loyalty and prove the ROI of their CX efforts."

