Euroclear completes acquisition of MFEX Group

BRUSSELS and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroclear is pleased to announce its acquisition of MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform, completed yesterday. Euroclear announced its intent to acquire MFEX on March 26, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's FundSettle post-trade expertise creates a compelling offering for fund distributors and fund management companies globally.

MFEX's broad fund distribution network and talented people will be complementary to Euroclear, enhancing and extending Euroclear's customer proposition which will further grow the funds business.

Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear commented: "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of MFEX Group. This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and we look forward to working with our new colleagues at MFEX to build a stronger fund distribution proposition for our clients."

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com.

About MFEX

As independent experts in global fund distribution, MFEX offers a complete solution for fund companies and distributors. The MFEX Group was established in Sweden in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, London, Geneva, Kuala Lumpur, Milan, Madrid, Umea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Zürich. The main supervisory authority is the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

Today, MFEX is a pan-European leader with a global presence active in 52 countries on 5 continents with more than 300 employees. The company is divided into four main business areas: Trading and custody, Distribution agreement and rebate collection, Data and fund information and Due Diligence / AML & KYC (Global Fund Watch). In September 2021, MFEX became a part of the Euroclear group - one of the world's largest providers of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity, ETF and mutual fund transactions.

More information is available at www.mfex.com

