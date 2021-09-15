IR and Jabra partner to enhance ear-to-ear experience

15 settembre 2021 a

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX: IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has announced a strategic partnership with Jabra to deliver a richer collaboration experience with true ear-to-ear experience visibility.

IR Collaborate will integrate with Jabra, a leading global audio technology provider to enterprises, managed service providers and contact centers, to add real-time endpoint data to enhance the monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting of meetings and calls. Device data will be integrated into Collaborate's unique EQ360 experience visualization functionality. The integration will enable more comprehensive insight into the sound quality and performance of Jabra devices, including headsets, speakers, and webcams, from wherever users are working.

"Delivering great audio and video experiences in the HWOW (Hybrid Way of Working) has never been more important. And to Jabra, the experiences go beyond transporting sound and video streams," says Anders Hvelplund, SVP Contact Center Solutions at Jabra. "Our intelligent audio/video solutions deliver the real-time data that help reinvent how enterprises facilitate great collaboration from anywhere. Our partnership with IR and their analytics and insights expertise enables our shared customers to make informed decisions and take the targeted action needed to adjust to and excel in HWOW."

In addition to device performance and sound quality data, Jabra captures data points, such as environmental noise, behavioural patterns, and conversation flow. Incorporating these metrics into IR's multi-vendor, multi-platform support will provide deeper, actionable insight into user experience that can prompt targeted action.

"We've repeatedly heard from our customers that audio quality is the most important element of meeting experience and one of the biggest challenges when many are working from different locations," said James Brennan, Head of Collaborate Products at IR. "That's why we're so excited about partnering with Jabra. The capability to understand user experience from new perspectives and at such a granular level is going to be game-changing for organizations looking to succeed in the hybrid workplace."

With support for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, as well as a wide range of on-premises Cisco and Avaya UC and Contact Center platforms, SBCs, network components, devices and more, IR Collaborate enables customers to simplify the complexity of managing multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. Collaborate's Jabra integration will improve experience management by delivering greater insight into device performance and its impact on the end-user experience.

IR is uniquely positioned to simplify the complexity of experience management to ensure organizations can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

