Forrester Announces B2B Summit EMEA Conference Agenda To Help Businesses Fuel Double-Digit Growth

British singer/songwriter Leona Lewis to perform at this year's live virtual event

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit EMEA 2021 live virtual experience being held 28-29 September. For more than a decade, B2B Summit has been a trusted resource for marketing, sales, and product leaders to gain unbiased perspectives, inspiration, and real-world solutions to drive their business forward. Designed for European B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders, the event will present the latest research, models, and frameworks to help leaders address changing buying behaviours and accelerate growth.

According to Forrester's 2021 Global Marketing Survey, 43% of B2B decision-makers in Europe rank addressing changing buying behaviours as their top priority. To tackle this pressing priority, B2B Summit EMEA will feature track sessions focused on the latest B2B buying trends, changing buyer needs, and new practices across sales, marketing, and product management. Forrester will also present new frameworks — including Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall — to help the revenue-generating ecosystem achieve greater efficiency and fuel growth. This opening keynote will illuminate how high-performing organisations experience a 26% higher win rate than their competitors when optimising their performance across the key opportunity stages in Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall.

B2B Summit EMEA 2021 will also recognise the winners of the Return on Integration Honours and Programmes of the Year Award for achieving strong sales, marketing, and product alignment to improve overall company performance. Attendees will also be able to experience Forrester's B2B Marketing Certification course.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

"From Brexit to the pandemic, how we identify, engage, interact with, and retain customers throughout Europe has been fundamentally altered over the past 18 months," said Meta Karagianni, VP and research director at Forrester. "This year more than any other, B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders are exploring new strategies for connecting with their customers and seeking to understand how they can deliver value in this new environment. At Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, we will be showcasing powerful thought leadership and frameworks that will help B2B leaders align across functions to anticipate customers' changing needs and continuously deliver value while simultaneously driving growth for their own business."

Additionally, British singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Leona Lewis will perform at the event. Renowned for her vocal range and ability, Lewis is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time BRIT Award nominee and a two-time World Music Award winner. Lewis became the first British female solo artist to top the US Billboard 200 album chart in more than 20 years with her debut album "Spirit." Alongside her impressive music career, Leona is an extremely passionate humanitarian and animal rights activist.

