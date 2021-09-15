Demand for Mauve Group's Employer of Record Services Grows by 124% as UK Businesses Seek Post-Brexit Solution

15 settembre 2021 a

a

a

- Leading provider of global business solutions Mauve Group announces its new article featured in The Times

- CEO Ann Ellis advises UK businesses on global solutions to overcome the challenges of Brexit

- Demand for Mauve Group's Employer of Record services increases by 124% from 2019 to 2020

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, a leading provider of global business solutions, today announced the release of a new feature in the Raconteur reports - available in The Times.

Coinciding with the recent boom in the Employer of Record model, Mauve Group has seen sustained growth in its solutions since the 2016 Brexit referendum, with a 124% rise in demand between 2019 and 2020. In Raconteur's report, Mauve's experts explain how UK businesses are using global business solutions like Employer of Record to overcome the challenges of Brexit.

An Employer of Record allows businesses to employ workers in countries where their own entity is lacking. According to a 2021 research study by the Institute of Directors, over a quarter of employers said they had experienced difficulties in hiring staff since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Addressing common expansion challenges such as varying labour legislations, talent shortages, and resource limitations, in the report Mauve's CEO Ann Ellis and Head of Research Joanna Hart explain how Employer of Record services are becoming an increasingly popular way of coping with the return of EU workers to home countries, and other barriers to EU-UK trade.

Raconteur's special reports target business leaders across a diverse range of industries. Recognised for their high-quality journalism, the reports are published exclusively for the UK's award-winning national daily newspaper, The Times. CEO Ann Ellis explains why the Raconteur report may be a valuable resource for UK businesses battling with Brexit:

"Brexit has brought about undeniable challenges to many UK businesses. For open-minded business leaders, opportunities like Employer of Record can help them to continue operating, or even grow, in the EU and beyond. We're delighted to share the well-kept secret that is Employer of Record in Raconteur's prestigious report."

The report is available now in The Times newspaper, online, and on The Times app.

About Mauve Group:

With 25 years of experience, Mauve Group's global HR and employer of record solutions support organisations across 150 countries+ worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625460/Mauve_Group_Raconteur.jpg

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.mauvegroup.com.