Timex x Coca-Cola Make Time for Unity with Release of Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Vintage-Inspired Drop Brings Together Psychedelic Colors and Retro Illustrations in Rallying Cry of Tolerance and Hope

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking and craftmanship, released a limited-edition collection of vintage-inspired watches, in partnership with Coca-Cola®. The capsule collection brings together two iconic American brands, Timex and Coca-Cola, to herald an enduring message of tolerance and hope. Meant to inspire watch-wearers around the world to make time for what matters – peace, love, and harmony – Timex released three commemorative styles created to celebrate Coca-Cola's time-honored 1971 "Hilltop" commercial and the unity message it portrays.

"In the same way you offer to buy someone a Coke®, the act of asking for the time is a meaningful gesture -- a way of bridging differences, striking up good conversation, and finding community," says Shari Fabiani, Senior Vice President Brand Marketing and Creative for Timex Group. "We are dedicated to bringing quality timekeeping to all and have always believed in making time for community. We're thrilled to team up with Coca-Cola in their original message of solidarity and continuing to inspire the world to sing together in perfect harmony."

Colorful and commemorative, the three limited edition watches celebrate a timeless message of love and harmony – just as relevant today as it was 50 years ago. Detailed with nostalgic 70s-inspired designs that evoke the spirit of unity, the timepieces in this capsule are a cheerful reminder to embrace opportunities for connection and move through the world with compassion.

Set atop a hillside, the iconic Coca-Cola commercial features a diverse group of young people singing in perfect harmony. The collection is reflective not only of the era in which the commercial aired but conveys Timex's rallying cry and WE DON'T STOP™ message of hope and a future where people around the world can be brought together again to achieve a common mission of unity.

"In troubled times, small moments of joy can change the world. We learned this half a century ago when, during an era of turmoil and division, the simple act of sharing a Coke became a rally cry for tolerance and hope," said Kate Dwyer, Senior Director of Global Licensing for Coca-Cola. "Now, we are proud to honor the enduring spirit of our legendary 'Hilltop' commercial as part of the 1971 Unity Collection."

About Timex Group Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

